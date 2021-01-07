90 Years Ago – 1931
At a special Town Meeting it was voted that a committee of five be appointed to take into consideration the subject of a war memorial.
H.H. Wass moved his shoe repairing shop from the old location on Beach Street, to the building formerly occupied by the First National Store at the head of the street.
75 Years Ago – 1946
Saturday evening will be long remembered by the members of the Seaside Fireman’s Club as they gathered at Horticultural Hall for a bang-up chicken pie supper.
It was 148 years ago that the lights on Baker’s Island were illuminated for the first time.
60 Years Ago – 1961
Veteran newspaperman Edmund L. Seaquist delighted the Manchester Woman’s Club members with a marvelous collection of stories and anecdotes about the newspaper world.
Charles Hayward, writer and lecturer, was the guest speaker at the Historical Society meeting, taking as his subject “Yankee Dictionary.”
45 Years Ago – 1976
David Gannett, son of Mr. & Mrs. Walter Gannett, has recently purchased a new “Alabama Shrimper” fishing boat in Mobile, Alabama. David and his crew of Tom Ring and Tom Szczuda arrived in Manchester with the “Gannett” on December 31st.
According to figures released from the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission this week, Manchester received $7,747.55 as its share from the state.
30 Years Ago – 1991
Local resident Kevin Leach was sworn in as Essex County Commissioner before one hundred guests and dignitaries.
Thomas S. Sturtevant, principal owner of Manchester Marine announced that the Northern Lights Marine Group, Inc. of Salem has reached an agreement to acquire all the assets of Manchester Marine.
15 Years Ago – 2006
The Manchester Essex debate team has continued their successful year in speech competition with strong showings at two local speech tournaments.