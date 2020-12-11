90 Years Ago – 1930
Charles M. Patterson, formerly of Manchester, 19 year old flying mechanic for Curtiss-Wright at Boston airport, had a narrow escape when he was forced down over Brookline. He skillfully maneuvered his plane to the Brookline Country Club and, dodging clubhouse, grandstand and trees, landed safely on the infield of the racecourse.
75 Years Ago – 1945
Rehearsals have started among the high school and grammar school students, as well as among adults, who are to take part in the Christmas Concert at Town Hall.
Last Monday afternoon Coach Hyland held his first basketball practice for the ’45-’46 season, with over a dozen boys reporting who set right to work on drills, which will put them in shape after 8 months of rest.
60 Years Ago – 1960
Albert W. James, this week, concluded over 47 years of faithful and efficient service to the Manchester Electric Company. Mr. Charles R. Pritchard, President of the Company has announced the appointment of George A. Burchstead of Pleasant Street, as Acting Manager to succeed Mr. James.
Story High’s Hoopsters topped St. Jean’s of Lynn 47 – 38 in the seasons basketball opener.
45 Years Ago – 1975
The Board of Assessors has contracted with the firm of Magee and Magane of Andover, Mass. To evaluate and update their valuation system and records.
Mr. and Mrs. Edward Keating of Pine Street were guests of honor at a surprise party on the occasion of their 25th wedding anniversary. The lovely surprise was given at the couples home by their children: daughter Keri and husband Jay Ricci; Patricia, Maureen, Nancy, Kathleen and Laurie.
30 Years Ago – 1990
Manchester’s Varsity Field Hockey Coach M’lena Gandolfi was honored when the Boston Globe and the Salem Evening News awarded her Coach of the Year for the 1990 season.
A fierce northeast storm with high driving winds and a full moon arrived this week bringing a high tide, the highest in half a century and flooding conditions to the usual low spots in town.
15 Years Ago – 2005
Manchester Police Officer Patrolman Todd J. Fitzgerald has received an Official Commendation for Meritorious Service to the citizens of Manchester and the Manchester Police Department. Fitzgerald, a 15 year veteran of the department, stepped in to fill the void created by Assistant Harbormaster Peter Main’s extended absence.
Children Singin' For Children will be performing their Christmas concert this Sunday, December 11th at 4:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church.