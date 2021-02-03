90 Years Ago – 1931
Walter Stanley has purchased an Austin truck and is doing business between Manchester, Beverly, Salem, Essex and Gloucester.
Simon Mears, a life-long resident, died at the home of his sister, Mrs. Georgia Knight, where he resided for the past eleven years.
75 Years Ago – 1946
On Monday evening, Manchester Lodge, A.F. & A.M. celebrated its twenty-fifth anniversary.
There was a large number out for the Parent-Teacher Association meeting at Price School Hall, when Mrs. R. Margaret Webber of Swampscott was the speaker of the evening, talking for her subject “Scientific Effects of Alcohol.”
60 Years Ago – 1961
The Third snowstorm of the season hit Manchester late Thursday evening of last week, and before it passed on it left about 15 inches of snow and some bitter cold weather.
Story High Hoopsters surprised Rockport and Masconomet with two big victories, placing Story in a tie for second place. Story beat Rockport 82 to 72 and Masconomet by a score of 65-60.
45 Years Ago – 1976
Two seniors at Manchester High School recently returned from a week spent studying marine ecology and biology in the Bahama Islands. Patricia Harris of Summer Street and Christopher Cool of School Street worked with Nicholas Starsnic and Paul Kirschoffen of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute.
A letter was received at the Cricket office from Frank Pemberton of Hidden Ledge Road, who with his son Peter, have sailed their 23” sloop “Eudora” from Manchester harbor to the Virgin Islands.
30 Years Ago – 1991
Members of the School Committee gave their initial approval to the concept of merging the hockey and football programs of both Manchester and Rockport High schools.
DARE Officer Joseph Aiello held a special graduation for forty-one seventh and eighth grade students. There were several dignitaries present to witness the young people receiving their diplomas.
15 Years Ago – 2006
On January 27th, more than 130 Cub Scouts and their families celebrated Pack 30’s 59th anniversary at the annual Blue and Gold Banquet. Pack 30 is very fortunate to have a committed group of families that has contributed to such a successful history.
Parks and Recreation Master Plan survey should be in your mailboxes today. The Town of Manchester is conducting a survey to assist the Town in their focus on recreation, parks and open space planning and development.