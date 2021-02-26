90 Years Ago – 1931
Mr. L. W. Rolfe, manager of the Gloucester district of the New England Tel & Tel. Co., gave a very good conception of the part the telephone is playing in the development and progress in the nation before a meeting of the N.S. Horticultural Society.
Legislative Day was observed at the Manchester Woman’s Club meeting. Prominent workers in State Politics were there to discuss matters of paramount importance to the political field.
75 Years Ago – 1946
It was a gala evening for those members and guests at the Manchester Club who attended the supper and entertainment held last Tuesday in Horticultural Hall.
The members of the Manchester Woman’s Club who attended their regular meeting on Tuesday afternoon, in the Chapel, were privileged to listen to Mrs. Elinor Parsons of Marblehead who, in a most informative way, reviewed many books.
60 Years Ago – 1961
Manchester’s population, which was 2,868 in the 1950 census and 3,932 in the 1960 census, will be 5,500 in 1970 according to the Greater Boston Economic Study Committee projection.
Harbor Master Roland Brocks reports 18 to 20 inches of salt water ice in Manchester harbor. A tug boat was used to clear a 100 foot wide channel to open water.
45 Years Ago – 1976
Senator William L. Saltonstall, R of Manchester, testified before the Joint Committee on Ways and Means in favor of three bills he filed to regulate state spending.
Paul Brodeur, son of Mrs. Johns Totten and the late Dr. Paul A. Brodeur of Walker Road, was presented with a $1,000 award at the AAAS-Westinghouse Science Writing Awards for excellence in magazine science writing.
30 Years Ago – 1991
In a cost saving measure, Selectman Richard Delaney reported that he and Fire Chief Joseph O’Malley made a study of the town and came up with a list of nearly 75 streetlights that could feasibly be shut off as a way of saving money. The town pays approximately $1 a day per streetlight.
Grace Hall, Asst. Vice President and manager of the Manchester branch of Bank of New England celebrated her 25th year of full-time service with the bank.
15 Years Ago – 2006
Anyone who owns residential property, regardless of size, that contains fossil burning fuel equipment or contains enclosed parking in Massachusetts is required to install CO alarms by March 31, 2006.
Join Captain Micah Allnut who, at the Essex Shipbuilding Museum on March 29, at 7:30 p.m. will present the history, grandeur and reconstruction of HIGHLANDER SEA. The 81-year-old, Essex built schooner – one of only seven known to survive of the thousands that were built.