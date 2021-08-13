90 Years Ago – 1931
John Prest, and his orchestra, will give a concert at Masconomo Park on Wednesday evening for which a program of popular music has been arranged.
The Seasiders baseball team continued their winning ways last Friday by defeating the Essex Town Team, 3-1. Reggie Smith smashed out one of the longest homers ever seen at the local diamond and Warren Haskell pitched a masterly game.
75 Years Ago – 1946
A goodly sized audience was present at the Congregational Church to listen to former Ambassador to Japan, Joseph C. Grew, relate some of the experiences he underwent while on duty in that country.
The four-year war time suspension of the Essex County Fair is expected to result in the finest women’s handicraft exhibition ever, when New England’s oldest exposition has its post-war revival at the historic Topsfield Fairgrounds.
60 Years Ago – 1961
Once more the Costume Ball of the Manchester Arts Association was a resounding success.
James Halloran, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Halloran of Lincoln Street, returned recently from a two- year tour of duty in Germany and was discharged from the Army.
45 Years Ago – 1976
What had promised to be one of the worst hurricanes in several years never really materialized locally. Hurricane “Belle” was due to arrive over Manchester between midnight and 5:00 a.m. but took a course that veered west of Manchester. The only effects of “Belle” we received were torrential rains that flooded cellars and washed out some roads.
30 Years Ago – 1991
Members of the public and concerned parents have been urged to attend a public hearing at the High School to discuss a recently passed state law giving school children the right to attend school in other communities on a tuition-free basis.
Darren Twombley has been hired to coach the defensive line at his alma mater, Boston College.
15 Years Ago – 2006
Shearwater, skippered by Stan Collinson, took home the trophy for First Overall in the 40th Annual S.S. Crocker Memorial Race held on Saturday, July 15.
The Board of Selectman wishes to advise residents that its regular meeting schedule is being changed from the first and third Thursday of every month to the first and third Monday of every month. For those meetings that fall on a Monday holiday, the meeting will be scheduled for the Tuesday following.