90 Years Ago – 1931
A petition has been circulated through Magnolia for separation from Gloucester and union with Manchester. Several prominent local citizens have been interviewed on that matter and most were of the opinion “that Manchester should keep on the outside looking in.”
Editor and Mrs. Isaac M. Marshall returned recently from a trip through Georgia with the National Editorial Association.
75 Years Ago – 1946
Pay raises, as recommended by the Selectman for the police, fire and highway departments and for the park department were voted at a special town meeting in Town Hall with about 200 of Manchester’s 1700 voters voting.
A perfect summer day greeted the members and guests of the Elder Brethren Association at their annual gathering at Tuck’s Point, 78 being present to swap yarns of the old days.
60 Years Ago – 1961
Manchester’s Pony League team added four more victories in the past week, to clinch the League Championship.
Officer Alexander MacDonald, through a tip from a youngster averted a possible train wreck when he removed a railroad tie from the B & M tracks, minutes before a Buddliner passed through on its way to Gloucester.
45 Years Ago – 1976
Manchester’s famed S.S. Crocker Memorial race, named in honor of one of the world’s most famous yacht designers Samuel Sturgis Crocker late of Manchester, received special attention in Sunday’s Boston Globe in a feature written by staff member John Ahearn.
Manchester and the First Baptist Church held a farewell reception in the church rooms for Rev. and Mrs. Paul Quinn as he readies to leave for his new church in Dover, N.H.
30 Years Ago – 1991
The annual Old Essex Road Block Party was another really fine blast for all the residents and invited guests. Co-chairman Joe Aiello and Don Towle went out of their way to make sure all the residents and guests knew why their neighborhood is so special. Helen Aiello was sworn in as Mayor of Old Essex Road.
The Manchester Athletic Association has purchased new rims and nets for the basketball hoops at Sweeney Park. In addition, the lights are working on a timer that will turn off each evening around 10 o’clock.
15 Years Ago – 2006
Retiring Police Officer Dick Lysiak received a plaque commemorating his 34 years of service to the Town of Manchester.
Congratulations to the over 80 members of the cast and crew of Manchester Summerstage’s You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown. Despite the summer heat last week, the production was seen by nearly sold out crowds each night.