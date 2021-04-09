90 Years Ago – 1931
A special and Adjourned Town Meeting was held in Town Hall Monday evening at which time it was voted to fill the tidal area on Beach Street behind the rail yards.
George Dean has resigned as Chief of Police to accept the position of Highway Superintendent left vacant by the resignation of Benjamin M. Crombie.
75 Years Ago – 1946
Sons of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Filias of Desmond Avenue have purchased the Manchester Cash Grocery, formerly owned by Mr. Peter Kassanos. William and Alexander Filias recently discharged veterans, will work at the store.
On Wednesday, the Home Economics class enjoyed a field trip to Boston. There were five juniors: Rita Nahatis, Betty Mathews, Grace Wilson, Margaret Henderson and Jennie Brown; two seniors: Mary Counsell and Sally Allen; and the instructor Miss Herrick.
60 Years Ago – 1961
Harriet l. Hokanson and Helen R. Smothers were appointed matrons and Ronald Matthews and William G. Wood attendants for the summer season at the Singing Beach Club.
Miss Myrna Diamond, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Diamond of Summer St., was recently chosen Lowell General Hospital’s School of Nursing Student Nurse of the year.
45 Years Ago – 1976
The Land Use Committee of the League of Women Voters of Manchester as part of a local study conducted in 1975, determined that it would be useful to assess the economic development at the present time in our town. The results of this study could be a valuable tool for the town’s planning and future growth policies.
After a regionally and nationally depressed real estate market subdivision activity picked up significantly during the last half of 1975 and the first half of 1976. The Planning Board has received applications for four subdivisions.
30 Years Ago – 1991
Marine Cpl Robert “Bob” Spintig was welcomed home Tuesday evening at Logan Airport by a host of family and friends following a little over three months active duty in the Persian Gulf. Bob was with the 1st Marine Division, serving with a communication outfit.
The Selectman this week agreed informally to “cost out” a proposal to charge a fee for the use of Singing Beach during the summer weekends and holidays. The fee, should it materialize, would be used to offset the cost of running the bathhouse, providing lifeguards and police services.
15 Years Ago – 2006
Scott Milne of Milne Plumbing and Heating Inc., recently attended the Plumbing, Heating, Cooling contractors Association Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C. As president of the North Shore Chapter of the PHCC for the last year and a half, Scott was honored with the Most Valuable Chapter Leader Award.
Over 40 debaters from Manchester Essex participated with distinction at the Massachusetts Forensic League State Debate and Speech Tournament, held on April 7-8 2006. Their Season long dedication resulted in numerous awards and a state championship in Public Forum Debate.