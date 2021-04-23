90 Years Ago – 1931
At the hearing Tuesday evening at the regular meeting of the Board of Selectman, the possibility of a public highway and development project on Mill Street was discussed. Mr. George F. Willett, former summer resident was the spokesman for the group, fostering the petition which was headed by Eugene F. Wogan.
Guest night at the Harmony Guild found the Chapel filled to capacity. Mrs. Edna Floyd was chairman for the evening and a very interesting program was presented.
75 Years Ago – 1946
The invasion of rats at Story High School over the weekend caused authorities to close the school for a two-day period while expert exterminators were called in to rid the school of the rodents.
Joseph Hyland, director of boys physical education in the Manchester schools was in attendance at the physical education directors meeting at Springfield College.
60 Years Ago – 1961
Manchester and neighboring town officials, as well as hospital administrators, doctors, nurses and social workers from the North Shore and greater Boston areas were awed at the splendor of Manchester’s newest business venture, Oakwood Nursing Home.
The Manchester Town Team was defeated by Hamilton 58-51 in a preliminary game at the Boston Garden last Sunday afternoon.
45 Years Ago – 1976
Thirteen crabapple trees were planted along the top of the seawall behind Town Hall and have been paid for by the Friends of Manchester Trees, Inc.
The Manchester Jr. Sr. High School announces that the Drama Club will present Harvey during the first weekend in May.
30 Years Ago – 1991
Frederick C. Lear, former town official and Police Officer passed away at the age of 86. He served with distinction as a Police Officer from 1936 until his retirement in 1962. He also served the town as a member of the Board of Selectman, the Planning Board and was a member of various school building committees.
15 Years Ago – 2006
Steve Arsenault of the Massachusetts Bay Commuter Railroads informed us that the replacement of railroad ties from Manchester to Gloucester will take until the middle of June. This construction project was last completed nearly 10 years ago.
Maryellen Kwasie, daughter of Helene and Jon Kwasie and Caroling Round, daughter of Marianne and John Round, both juniors at Manchester Essex Regional High School, have been selected by the MERHS faculty and the American Legion Auxiliary to be their representative at Girl State which will be held at Westfield State College.