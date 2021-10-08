90 Years Ago – 1931
Rev. Frances J. Kile presided as toastmaster at the annual “Pep” supper given the members of the Story High football squad by the Manchester Club and the P.T.A.
Town Clerk Frank L. Floyd was elected vice-president of the New England City and Town Clerks Association at their annual meeting held this year in Concord, N.H.
75 Years Ago – 1946
A reunion of the Class of ’29 of Story High School was held Saturday evening at the home of Mrs. Thomas Cagney of Pine Street.
John E. Conlon, Aviation Ordnanceman first class, U.S.N. has been awarded a Presidential Unit Citation by Lt. Col. James W. McCrocking for the president.
60 Years Ago – 1961
Dan Slade, of Allen Ave., was installed Grand Knight of Masconomo Council, Knight of Columbus, at impressive ceremonies held Tuesday evening at the Odd Fellows Hall.
Several residents were startled this week when they spotted a moose grazing in Manchester and reported same to the police.
45 Years Ago – 1976
Mr. Schlegal, representing the Manchester Teachers Association, presented a proposal to the School Committee Negotiations Session requesting teachers be brought up to financial ground comparable to other professions and trades. The teachers were seeking a 12.5% contract hike.
The Manchester Hornet football team was completely dominated by West Bridgewater 28-8 in a postponed game held Monday.
30 Years Ago – 1991
A Junior Girl Scout Troop of fourth graders visited the Cricket last week as part of their communication badge.
Over 120 players participated in the third annual Manchester Lions Club Charity Golf Tourney which was held at the Essex County Club.
15 Years Ago – 2006
Sparky the Fire Dog, along with Firefighter John Happel, shared a few moments with kindergarten students after the children visited the Children’s Safety House during Fire Prevention Day on Tuesday, October 10 at Memorial School.
Mark your calendars! On November 4, 2006 the Manchester Council on Aging will hold the 2nd Annual Harvest Craft Fair & More at the American Legion Post 113 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Over 30 local crafters are on board for the event.