90 Years Ago – 1931
Former Chief of Police George R. Dean, chairman of the local Governor’s Committee on Street and Highway Safety has outlined an intensive campaign to ensure better road protection.
Asst. Engineer Herman Swett, of the local fire department, gave an interesting talk to the pupils of the Priest School this week, on Fire Prevention and the history of fire-fighting.
75 Years Ago – 1946
The Story sextet made it three in a row last Saturday by defeating the Hamilton High six, in a wild game, 48-33, before a large crowd at the local gridiron. The kicking of Eliot Bentley and the running of Rick Clark were big assets to the offensive attack.
Manchester now has a voting population of 1728 registered voters.
60 Year Ago – 1961
Kerry Crane, son of Mr. and Mrs. Herman Crane, has received the designation of Distinguished Air Force Reserve Officers Training Corps Cachet, at Tufts College, where he is in his senior year.
Manchester High defeated Masconomet 29-6 for their third win of the football season.
45 Years Ago – 1976
The Board of Selectman were informed that the fire station on School Street is about ready for acceptance by the town. William Park, chairman of the Fire Station Building Committee, reported that construction problems have been corrected and technicalities are being solved.
More than 85 members and guests of the Manchester Historical Society attended the dinner meeting held in the Masonic Hall. Prior to dinner, President Sargent Bradlee, Jr. paid special tribute to Miss Gertrude Goldsmith for her many accomplishments during the past 100 years and the membership responded with a standing ovation.
30 Years Ago – 1991
Boy Scout Troop #3 joined over 4200 other scouts from as far away as Pennsylvania at the 1991 Carriage Town Jamboree held at Woodsom Farm in Amesbury, MA. Twenty-one scouts and seven leaders attended all or part of the jamboree.
The geriatric team from Peggy’s Sub Shop still holds their first-place lead, even after slipping to a 4-4 tie with the Scott Oilmen this week in the Monday evening men’s bowling league.
15 Years Ago – 2006
A large turn-out of local history buffs enjoyed a most entertaining and informative program last week, The British Army in the American Revolution, as re-enactor Guy Morin was the guest speaker at the Historical Society’s Trask House.
This Saturday, October 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the sanctuary of Manchester’s First Parish Church will be transformed into a kaleidoscope of wonderful colors and designs created by a display of magnificent quilts, each lovingly created by a local quilter.