90 Years Ago – 1932
The Manchester Electric company have commenced work digging the trench through the pipeline road to Gravelly Pond for laying the new equipment at the station. Between 30 and 40 of the town’s unemployed are being employed.
The raising up of Chiefs of Conomo Tribe Red Men was an event of interest to local Red Men Wednesday evening which was preceded by a supper served to members and guests at 6:30 p.m. The work of the evening was performed by District Deputy Great Sachem, Nestor Peterson and suite of Wonasquam Tribe, Rockport.
At a meeting held by the senior class on Thursday, September 25, the following officers were elected: Richard Clark, president; Peter Mitchell, vice-president; Dorothy Henry, secretary.
A large crowd was on hand Saturday at Tuck’s Point when the Legion baseball nine were guests of the Athletic Committee of the Legion at a picnic. Many of the rabid followers of the locals purchased tickets for the occasion, the last get-together of the club for the 1947 season.
The Town Conservation Commission has completed a questionnaire to evaluate the conservation needs of the Town of Manchester. Members of Explorer Post 3 and Mariner Ship 15 will pass out the questionnaires to all residents of Manchester Sunday afternoon.
Dr. Alfred L. Frechette, Massachusetts Commissioner of Public Health, today requested the help of Bay State merchants, parents and school teachers in a campaign to stamp out a teenage glue sniffing fact.
The Seaside Firemen’s Club of Manchester Fire Department extend a cordial invitation to all residents of the Town of Manchester to attend a demonstration of the “Jaws of Life” on Saturday morning, October 8 at 11 a.m. at the rear of the Town Hall.
Shawn Donovan of 1 Sea Street told police that his Raleigh 10-speed bicycle had been stolen sometime Sunday night from the garage at his house. Police found evidence of forced entry.
In Manchester, there were more than 50 people helping to clean the beaches. That is twice as many as had showed up last year. The Manchester High School students stood out for their significant number. The largest group was from David Ryan’s science classes.
Last weekend 21 scouts and 10 adult members of Boy Scout Troop #3 camped out at Cedar point in Ipswich. Cedar Point is part of the Crane estate, which is owned and cared for by The Trustees of Reservations. There are many scout-related activities and advancement opportunities that can be carried out at Cedar Point.
The Manchester Mother’s Club is pleased to announce Wendy Brady and Maria Schmidt, both of Manchester, as its co-presidents for the 2007-2008 year. The presidents were introduced at the Club’s welcome reception at Tuck’s Point.
On Friday, September 28, 108 Manchester-Essex seventh grade students spent the morning picking up trash as part of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Coast Sweep program. Students walked to the beach and spent their time combing the beach for trash and debris that did not belong there in a display of enthusiasm, teamwork and concern for the environment.
