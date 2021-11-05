90 Years Ago – 1931
The Special Town meeting called for last Monday evening furnished another record breaker for speed and harmony; in fact, it was 100 percent harmony, not a single word of argument either for or against any measure being spoken, and the vote on each of the six articles in the warrant was unanimous the entire business of the meeting being disposed of in exactly seven minutes.
It may not be generally known that a practically new industry has sprung up in our midst without a great deal being said about it and consequently not many knowing much if anything about it. We refer to the rabbit industry which several of our people are becoming interested in, the largest plant being operated by Ralph Lane located on Essex Street under the name Manchester Rabbitry.
75 Years Ago – 1946
CPO Richard Wogan USN returned home Wednesday after receiving his discharge at the Great Lakes Naval Training Center in Chicago.
The voters of the Town of Manchester will vote once more deciding whether or not the sale of wines and spirits under control of the license authorities shall continue in Manchester for another two years.
60 Years Ago – 1961
Miss Jean Emslie, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Emslie of Vine Street, was named Miss Teen Age Cape Ann in a contest sponsored by the William G. Brown Company of Gloucester.
Ernest Tucker, outdoor sports writer for the Beverly Evening Times, delighted the Manchester Club members with beautiful colored pictures of Yellowstone National Park, Glacier National Park and scenes from Maine and New Hampshire.
45 Years Ago – 1976
The Harbormaster, Robert McDiarmid, has announced that all tenders and prams etc. must be removed from the public town floats by November 16. At this time the floats will be removed for winter storage.
The Table Four bowlers took over first place in the Men’s Monday evening bowling league this week with a 24-18 victory over the team from Als Café. They edged out the former front runners, the Crickets by 4 points.
30 Years Ago – 1991
A reception was held last Sunday at the Legion Home to honor senter Herman Crane of Summer Street for his 52 years of dedication to the Boy Scouts of America. “Hermie” as he is known to his hundreds of friends, has been a major moving force in the growth and development of the Boy Scout movement on Cape Ann.
The Annual Town Golf Association tournament was held on Sunday, October 20 at Essex County Club under almost superb conditions. A great day of golf and socialbility was enjoyed by all Manchester-by-the-Sea residents who wished to participate.
15 Years Ago – 2006
Mother Nature hit Manchester and the coast of Massachusetts with a one-two punch last weekend when high winds and heavy rain caused power outages, extreme high tides and scattered tree damage. The storm surge and 50-60 mph wind gusts toppled trees and stripped most of what remained of the fall foliage.
As you may recall the Community Preservation Act was adopted by our town about a year and a half ago. Since then, we have collected about $64,000 through local taxes and have successfully received our anticipated matching dollars from the State Department of Revenue for a total of about $128,000.