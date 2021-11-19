90 Years Ago – 1931
Win or lose Saturday, Manchester is proud of her high school football team and the great spirit shown by its individual members. The never-say-die attitude, and the ability to come from behind when things looked dark have been outstanding all season.
Last Monday and Tuesday of this week the portions of the harbor that had been dredged last summer were measured by state officials.
75 Years Ago – 1946
The Pall Mall five went into a tie with the Lucky Strike club for first place in the Ladies bowling league by virtue of their victory over that team Thursday evening in the weekly matches at “Ted’s” alleys.
A call from Oswego, N.Y. on Friday informed the local law enforcement officers that Arthur L. Felton, charged with breaking into the Foster home on Smith’s Point in 1945 and remanded by court action to the Army, wanted to give himself up. He had been AWOL from the Army since June.
60 Years Ago – 1961
The school committee on Tuesday evening, unanimously voted to retain Story High School under its jurisdiction for at least another year. It was felt that the building was an integral part of school property, and that further possible need of the building will be found with the summer playground program and other sports activities.
The moose which was seen in the West Manchester area several weeks ago has this week been seen in the Moses Hill area. Large tracks from said animal are plentiful in the backyard of Mr. and Mrs. William T. Maloney, Jr.
45 Years Ago – 1976
The Manchester High School Hornets have emerged as well-deserved champions of the Mayflower Football League for 1976 with an overall record of nine wins and one loss.
The “911” emergency reporting system is now available for use by Manchester residents served by the 526 exchange area. The new system went into service November 19.
30 Years Ago – 1991
The Manchester Debate Team showed both strength and depth when it travelled 40 strong to Brown University in Providence, RI for the Brown Classic Invitational Debates on November 8-10. The team competed in Novice, Varsity and Lincoln-Douglas Debate and Manchester took trophies in each division.
Up With People International students will be visiting the Beverly, Manchester and Gloucester communities from November 30 through December 6. Host families are needed for the 89 college-aged performers who hail from 16 different countries.
15 Years Ago – 2006
The Department of Public Works is pleased to announce that the School Street Bridge Reconstruction Project was completed and reopened to two- way traffic on November 10, 2006.
The Manchester Essex Regional High School Varsity football team will play their last football game of the 2006 season on Thanksgiving Day at Hyland Field against the Georgetown Royals, kickoff is at 10:15 a.m. This is a very special game as it will be the last football game to be played at Hyland Field because construction for the new school building is slated to begin sometime next fall.