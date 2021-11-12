90 Years Ago – 1931
Superintendent of Streets George R. Dean has a gang of men at work resetting edge stones on Central Street moving them in from one to two feet giving a much-needed additional width to the street in its most congested section.
Thirty-five members and visiting tribesman were present at the Wigwam of Conomo tribe Wednesday’s sleep, to listen to one of the finest and most interesting talks given before the brothers for some time. The speaker, Past Sachem Edward Ball of Taratin tribe Swampscott, who related some of his experiences while in the seal fishing industry off the coast of Newfoundland.
75 Years Ago – 1946
A large Republican sweep was registered throughout the nation on Tuesday, November 5 with Manchester adding its usual strongly Republican vote to the GOP total. A good number of local citizens, 1318 of the more than 1700 registered, voiced their opinions at the polls.
Members of the Amaral-Bailey Post No. 113, American Legion were guests of the Auxiliary of that post at a catered chicken-pie supper on Armistice Day, November 11 at 7 p.m. in Town Hall. This is a revival of an old custom started several years ago but discontinued in 1940.
60 Years Ago – 1961
During the past two weeks, 92 more Manchester children have been screened under the Pre-School Vision Screening Program being sponsored by the Manchester Lions Club, under the auspices of the Manchester Society for the Prevention of Blindness.
Town Constable Alexander F. Backry of 77 Pleasant Street recently joined the Massachusetts Constable Association. Acceptance in the group will enable Backry to be a bonded constable and hence be able to serve summonses for civil suits.
45 Years Ago – 1976
Manchester’s Coach Joe Hyland has been voted into the Massachusetts Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame and will be officially inducted into that elite group on February 11. The induction will be held in Worcester, Mass in conjunction with a banquet and appropriate ceremonies.
On Wednesday, November 17 Brown’s Market will hold a Donation Day to help the Manchester PTA. You get a certificate from any member of the PTA, then you go shopping at Brown’s. A full 5 percent of the amount of your purchase will be donated to the PTA.
30 Years Ago – 1991
Damage to town property was estimated at $850,000 following last Wednesday’s northeast storm that hit with what some people are saying was more fury than the blizzard of 1978. Some older people who remember the great hurricane of 1938 are saying the storm rivaled that.
A quorum of 200 voters took just over an hour to dispose of the seven-article warrant at Monday’s Special Town Meeting. Most of the articles involved appropriating money to fund water and sewer related studies and projects, in order for the town to be in compliance with State and Federal regulations.
15 Years Ago – 2006
Manchester voters certainly did their part in making Massachusetts history by voting to elect Deval Patrick the first black governor of Massachusetts during Tuesday’s statewide election. Patrick managed to capture 50 percent (1,315) of the 2,687 total votes cast here in town.
On Sunday, November 5 over 25 outdoor enthusiasts enjoyed a delightful and educational walk in the woods sponsored by the Manchester-Essex Conservation Trust (MECT) in conjunction with its Annual Meeting. The walk was led by naturalist Boot Boutwell.