90 Years Ago – 1932
A large number were present Saturday evening at Horticultural Hall for the Annual reunion of the Arbella Club an unusually interesting program being provided, the club being fortunate in securing Mrs. Marie Peary Stafford, daughter of the late Admiral Peary and familiarly called “Snow Baby” as the speaker of the evening, who took her audience on a trip within the artic circle revealing to them some of the wonders of the frozen North.
Work is underway in building the new ladies’ lavatory and toilet in Town hall building voted at the last annual meeting, the old cloak room being utilized for the purpose. Chester L. Crafts has the contract and Charles L. Stanwood is doing the electric wiring.
75 Years Ago – 1947
Chief Andrews of the Police Department reports there has been an increasing tendency on the part of local as well as out of town motorists and car owners toward violating our parking regulations. More especially in the center or business section of the town, comprising Central, Elm, Union, School and Beach Streets.
With this issue starts the 60th year of continuous publication of The Manchester Cricket, a record surpassed by many, but which still gives us a great sense of pride and satisfaction.
60 Years Ago – 1962
Kerry Crane, son of Mr. and Mrs. Senter Crane of Summer Street, will be awarded the Air Force Association Silver Medal at the Air Force-Naval ROTC Spring Parade and Review at Tufts Oval on Tuesday, May 8 at 2 p.m.
It was the consensus of all that the Memorial School Science Fair was a tremendous success. A record crowd of approximately 500 was present as Principal Foster Ball presented the awards to the winners at 8:45 Friday evening, April 27.
45 Years Ago – 1977
Voters of Manchester did not listen to the Finance Committee this year and approved several items, including the new Fire Pumper and the Youth Center request, which the Finance Committee did not request. As a result of the action it is estimated that the tax rate will increase over $5.00 per thousand.
The children in Mrs. Gloria Landy’s K-1 class have been studying about the telephone. We have practiced dialing our own numbers, being polite on the telephone and how to answer the phone correctly. Most of us know our telephone number now.
30 Years Ago – 1992
Manchester Police Department Safety Officer, Dave MacDougall was pleased to report today that the Bicycle Safety Day and Rodeo plans were on schedule. The Safety Committee has been meeting regularly planning for the big day on Saturday, May 30.
A Lewis Wogan benefit, and evening of comedy and music with Paula Poundstone, music by James Moses one-man band will be held at the Danversport Yacht Club on Monday, June 22 from 6-10 p.m.
15 Years Ago – 2007
Bids from four general contractors, each hoping to build the new middle/high school were read aloud to a tense and crowded room on Monday. By the third bid, school building committee members and the others gathered to watch, were elated. The bids were within budget. The fourth bid was even lower, ensuring that the project, years in the planning, can be a reality.
The Manchester-Essex Varsity Girls’ Lacrosse Team was busy this past week with three games. On Monday they played a tough home game against Pentucket losing 14-10. They bounced back with two wins before the week was over, the final one against Beverly High Schools Division I team.