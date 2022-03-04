90 Years Ago – 1932
Masters Donald Chapman and Robert Hooper, each about 8 years of age, had a rather unpleasant experience Wednesday afternoon while playing on the ice on Central Pond. The ice had become quite rotten from the warm weather and before they knew what was happening, they broke through and sank to their chins in the water, but were able to keep their heads above water by holding on to the edges of the ice. Fortunately, their predicament was observed by Gordon Burgess at the engine house and being near the shore he was able to shove a board at out on the ice which they got hold of and were safely pulled to dry land.
Large audiences were present at both the matinee and evening performances of Alexander Hamilton at Horticultural Hall Thursday evening of last week and the courtesy of the Arbella Girls who were the hosts for the occasion, is much appreciated.
75 Years Ago – 1947
Nancy Bachman again brought honors to Story High by being one of the winners in the semi-final Spelling Bee held at the Boston Public Library, Wednesday, February 26. On Saturday, March 15 she will participate in the final Spelling Bee at Faneuil Hall. The Spelling Bee will be broadcast over the radio. We hope you will be listening.
An alarm from box 68 at 11:28 a.m., March 3 called the Fire Department to the rear of the buildings on the Dow property, Beach Street, where they found a slight fire, the result of the high wind blowing two wires together, causing a short circuit and catching the insulation on fire. This was quickly taken care of. Damage was confined only to the wires.
60 Years Ago – 1962
The annual Father and Son Boy Scout banquet was held last Friday night at the Congregational Chapel with some 70 persons in attendance. Scoutmaster of Troop 3 John Goodall, presented the Senior Patrol Leader badge to Thomas Kehoe and Patrol Leaders badges to Philip Phillips, Andrew Johnson, William Phillips, Robert Kelley and Arthur Nahatis.
The Speed Boys were slowed down to a walk on Friday evening when they were blasted by the Al’s Café trio 6-1. The big win moved the Café crowd to within one point of the second place Doucette Specials and only three points away from the league-leading Post Office Club.
45 Years Ago – 1977
The first of what may be another “Hemeon Built” fishing boat is currently under construction in Manchester. Ron Hemeon, 22-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Hemeon of Essex and grandson of Jessie and the late Warren Haskell of 4 Wilmonton Ave., is building his 33-foot lobster boat in his grandmother’s garage.
Karen Pszenny started this week’s bowling with a good 223 triple. She also had the high single for the week with a great 94. Kim Day came up with a fine 228 triple for our 11-year-olds. Kathy Johnson had a good triple of 235, but Donna Gannett edged out a 3-pin lead to win this week’s high triple with a fine 238.
30 Years Ago – 1992
In the best of all possible worlds, one assumes people would face tough times by pulling together. The history, in fact, of this town, is one of neighbors joining together to help neighbors. But harmony and the common good seem difficult to define these days as members of the School Department and General Town Government squabble over money generated by the schools under the ever-more-controversial school choice legislation.
The Board of Health announced that they have received information concerning the possible outbreak of raccoon rabies, which also began in the mid-Atlantic states several years ago, had already spread to Connecticut where two raccoons were found to be infected.
15 Years Ago – 2007
Over the first weekend of vacation, Manchester-Essex debaters competed at the Harvard University National Invitational, one of the largest national debate and speech tournaments of the year. In a field of 153 Public Forum teams, two Manchester-Essex teams finished in the top 32.
Are you planning to travel abroad? Well, Manchester Post Office will make it easier for you by holding a special “Passport Day” on Saturday, March 10 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.