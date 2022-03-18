MARCH 18, 2022
90 Years Ago – 1932
The thermometer took a nosedive the first of the week and touched 11 above zero Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning it had warmed up but three degrees. It has been the coldest mid- March week that has been experienced for several years, not only has the temperature ranged unusually low but for several days a high wind prevailed that chilled one to the marrow, the one redeeming feature being that no snow has accompanied the cold wave.
A fairly large and most appreciative audience gathered at Horticultural Hall last Friday evening for the program of song and music presented b the musical aggregations of Tufts College numbering more than 50 young men.
75 Years Ago – 1947
Work commenced this week on the repair of the standpipe on Moses Hill. Men from the Pressure Concrete Company of Newark, New Jersey, who have the contract for the job, have taken residence in Manchester and will remain here for 6-8 weeks, the estimated time for completion of the job.
Mr. Whitefield F. Kimball, Principal of the Story High School has just received from the Commissioner of Education for the Commonwealth the renewal of the Class A certification for the year 1947. The high schools of the state are approved yearly in either Class A or Class B. This renewal for Story High School carries with it the right to certify eligible pupils to any State College.
60 Years Ago – 1962
The voters of Manchester spent two evenings debating the merits of the provisions contained in the 41 article 1962 warrant and appropriated $1,132,277.33 the largest budget ever.
Navy Ensign James D. Conlon, son of Mr. and Mrs. J.F. Conlon of Stanley Avenue, is serving with Patrol Squadron 10, based at the Naval Air Station, Brunswick, ME, which participated in special anti-submarine warfare operations, February 19 – March 4 in the Caribbean area.
45 Years Ago – 1977
Thomas P. Kehoe, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth A. Kehoe of Lincoln Street, was presented the distinguished “Silver Beaver” award last Saturday evening at the annual North Bay Council Recognition dinner held at the King’s Grant, Danvers. The award is presented annually on a limited basis, to adult scouters that have shown dedication and loyal service in guiding our youth.
Police investigated an attempted break into the Surf restaurant about 1 a.m. last Friday. Patrolmen Ronald Ramos and David Metrano responded to the alarm and found a window broken leading to the bar area.
30 Years Ago – 1992
The annual Jump Rope for Heart Event was held in Memorial School, Wednesday, March 11. Forty-six eager students participated vigorously for two hours and 15 minutes.
Design plans have been finalized for the proposed remodeling of the Manchester Community Center. The new floor plans allow for maximum use of the existing interior space in this cozy meeting hall currently used by many clubs, committees and organizations.
15 Years Ago – 2007
Chief Ramos spent his last day in the office on March 5 and is currently enjoying a well-deserved vacation. Sgt. Ken Sucharski is serving as Acting Chief of the Manchester Police Department through Chief Ramos’ retirement on March 31, 2007, when an interim Chief will be appointed.
Water levels in Maple Swamp beside upper Pine Street in Manchester began rising to an alarming point during heavy rainfalls last fall coming within a foot below the level of the street. After some investigation by the DPW personnel, a new beaver dam, north of Route 128 in Anne’s Woods, southeast of Dug Hill, on land owned by the Manchester-Essex Conservation Trust.