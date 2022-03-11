90 Years Ago – 1932

Masters Donald Chapman and Robert Hooper, each about 8 years of age, had a rather unpleasant experience Wednesday afternoon while playing on the ice on Central Pond. The ice had become quite rotten from the warm weather and before they knew what was happening, they broke through and sank to their chins in the water, but were able to keep their heads above water by holding on to the edges of the ice. Fortunately, their predicament was observed by Gordon Burgess at the engine house and being near the shore he was able to shove a board at out on the ice which they got hold of and were safely pulled to dry land.