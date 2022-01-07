90 Years Ago – 1931

Chief of Police Cooper wishes to express his gratification at the response to his request made recently by people who were parking their autos on the public streets all night. Although it was not 100 percent he had found it necessary to tag but a very few.

The storm of Friday evening was responsible for deferring quite a number from attending the bridge and whist party at Horticultural Hall, yet it was most successful in spite of that handicap there being 31 tables in place of nearly 50 expected, bridge being the popular game of the evening.