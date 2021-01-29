90 Years Ago – 1931
Pupils of Paul Reddy gave a fine exhibition of modern steps at the annual dance recital held in Town Hall.
The public school children were given an interesting talk on the art of glass blowing and demonstration by Mr. Cahoon.
75 Years Ago – 1946
Manchester Police Chief Allan L. Andrews, returned to duty as head of Manchester’s Police Department on last Friday, after having served two years and four months as a demolition specialist in the U.S. Army Engineers.
The Story High basketball five won its second game of the season 27-18 over Essex Aggie and the second team also won the second game, 11-10.
60 Years Ago – 1961
Story High hoopsters surprised Rockport and Masconomet with two big victories, placing Story in a tie for second place. Story beat Rockport, 82 to 72 and Masconomet by a score of 65-60.
Tuesday night was a gala one for the members of the Story High Championship Football and Baseball teams when they were honored at a recognition banquet, sponsored by the Manchester School Committee.
45 Years Ago – 1976
The Harmonettes have re-assembled the original cast and on behalf of the Bicentennial they once again performed “Meeting House Mutiny”, written by Tom Cooke and Jacqueline Jermain.
The Internal Revenue Service, for the first time in history of the agency in Massachusetts, is bringing taxpayer service to the citizens. The taxmobile was parked in front of Town Hall this week and provided all income tax forms and personnel to answer all questions and help taxpayers complete their returns.
30 Years Ago – 1991
Welch’s has named Thomas W. Lance director of corporate manufacturing. He will have the responsibility for the companies six manufacturing operations.
The Manchester Club held its annual meeting and election of officers. Some 80 plus members and guests were in attendance. Bill Scott assumed the presidency of the club with Allen Needham serving as vice president for the coming year.
15 Years Ago – 2006
Chris and Jeff Gang, twin sons of Steve and Gail Gang of Norwood Ave., were presented with their Eagle Scout pins at recent ceremonies at the Manchester Masonic Lodge. Since William Gorman, who was the first Eagle Scout in Troop #3 in 1938, Chris and Jeff became the 100th and 101st Eagle Scouts in the long history of Troop #3.
At its meeting on Thursday, January 19, the Board of Selectman met with Regional School District Chairman, Susan Beckman and Jay Bothwick, Chair of the Finance Committee. After much discussion the Board voted unanimously to lend its support to the School Building Project.