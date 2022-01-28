90 Years Ago – 1932
The regular meeting of the North Shore Horticultural Society was held Friday evening and was marked by the largest attendance of the year, which was well deserved as the lecture of the evening by William N. Craig of Weymouth was a very practical presentation of a subject of interest to every gardener, either professional or amateur, and was given very close attention.
Story High girls defeated Revere High in the Revere gymnasium on Tuesday, January 26, by a 22-16 score. Those who scored for Manchester were Katherine Flately with seven goals and 1 free shot and Gladys Killam with two goals and three free shots, making a total score of 22 against Revere’s score of 16.
75 Years Ago – 1947
Federic B. Reynolds, clerk to the Board of Registrars, announces that a new high has been set in the number of people registered in the Town to vote. Now 1954 persons are eligible to exercise the right of suffrage. In this group are 865 men and 1089 women.
All three patrols and Troop 1 will go on a hike on Saturday, February 1. The meeting place is the Scout House at 10 a.m. The hike will be over to University Lane and lunch will be eaten around a bonfire on the estate of Mrs. Neal Putnam about noontime. If there is snow the girls are urged to bring sleds and skates if there is skating. The trip will end up at the Scout House in the afternoon.
60 Years Ago – 1962
The local political pot had a few legs thrown on this week and at present we have three contests slated for the ballot in March. The deadline for filing nomination papers is February 12 with the Board of Registrars and February 19 with the Town Clerk.
In a real crucial game, the Manchester High basketeers showed they had the stuff and rolled to a 77-67 win over Masconomet, with whom they were tied for the Cape Ann League lead. About 500 crowded into Manchester’s Memorial School gym to watch the contest, and many were turned away as there was no more room.
45 Years Ago – 1977
The coveted Eagle Award will be presented to Tom Atwater and Glen “Swede” Mulcahey on Saturday evening, January 29 at 7:30 p.m. in the Masonic Lodge. A slide presentation of the scouting careers of Tom and Glen will be shown prior to the award’s presentation.
An aerial view of Manchester’s harbor was pictured this month in “New England Offshore”, a boating monthly. “New England Offshore” is published out of Wellesley and is aimed at the boating public who cruise and sail the coast of New England.
30 Years Ago – 1992
About 22 residents have signed a petition circulated by Friend Street resident Virginia Campbell, seeking to place an article on the Town Meeting Warrant limiting the hours of operation of stores in the General District. The move stems from the local Richdale outlet recently extending its hours of operation to 24 hours.
The FRIENDS of the Manchester Council on Aging are having a dance on February 14 to “keep the van rolling” (for our seniors). This is a chance for all to come and have a good time and at the same time show support for others.
15 Years Ago – 2007
The annual Town meeting is normally held on the first Monday of April. Because that is the Passover observance this year, the Board of Selectman voted to move the meeting to Wednesday, April 4. The meeting will be held in the Memorial School gym.
Gasoline prices in Massachusetts fell an average of six cents per gallon last week, and are now 13 cents less than at the beginning of this month, according to AAA Southern New England.