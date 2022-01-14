90 Years Ago – 1932
Town Treasurer Frank A. Foster reports that he closed the fiscal year of the town with a balance on the books of $11,660.81 which is a very substantial reduction over the balance of the previous year.
Quite a collection of keys, gloves and various small articles that have been found in various parts of the town are at the police station awaiting the call of their owners.
75 Years Ago – 1947
Led by Captain Jack Edgecomb, who rolled a 261, the Red Men took three points from the Collegians, to mark the first defeat of the Collegians since the second match of the season.
Story High students are back in the swing again and are really settling down to their school work very well in spite of excellent skiing, skating and sliding conditions.
60 Years Ago – 1962
The Manchester High basketball team suffered its first setback in 18 games on Tuesday afternoon when the Ipswich Tigers belted them 57-38.
Manchester firefighters responded to an alarm from Box 132 on Monday morning at 11:20 for a fire in the engine compartment and rear of a bus owned by the Michaud Bus Lines, Inc. of Salem.
45 Years Ago – 1977
The second major storm of the season began early last Friday morning leaving over a foot of snow before ending sometime early Saturday morning. The severity of the storm caused motorists to abandon their vehicles along the roads hampering snow fighting efforts.
The Board of Selectman were informed by Dr. William Otto of the Board of Health that Kenneth Chapel, Health Agent, had conducted dye tests to locate the source of raw sewage which is contaminating Sawmill Brook on School Street near Brook Street.
30 Years Ago – 1992
The Pi Epsilon Sigma held their meeting with a Christmas party on Sunday, December 15 at the Community Center. Chairlady Mrs. MaryJane Brown and Co-Chairlady Mrs. Cathy Burroughs decided not to have a Yankee Swap, but instead had each member bring a wrapped children’s present which was given to needy youngsters in the area.
Manchester’s novice debaters kept up their winning tradition by taking the top two speaker awards at the Newton South Debate Tournament, held on Saturday, January 4 in Newton. The first place award went to Erica Frontiero, and second place was earned by her colleague Matt Elliot.
15 Years Ago – 2007
The Brook Street and Norwood Avenue intersection will soon be changed to a four-way stop. The Board of Selectman received a petition signed by over 50 residents, asking that a fourth sign be placed at the intersection to make it safer for pedestrians as well as to eliminate confusion for drivers approaching the intersection.
The Manchester COA is pleased to offer a trip to one of Boston’s best-loved traditions, The New England Spring Flower Show at the Bayside Expo Center in Boston. This year’s show themed “Yes You Can!” will attract exhibitors who will bend “those rules showing us just exactly what happens when we take that road less traveled”.