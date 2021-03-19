90 Years Ago – 1931
Sacred Heart Players presented “The Rosary” before a packed house at the Town Hall. The cast of characters included: Henry Henneberry, George Evans, James Halloran, Vincent Henneberry, Mary Flately, Helen Mulvey, Edward Neary, Marguerite McNamara and Helen Kelleher.
E.W. Billman, president of the Kiwani’s Club, in an address before the members of the Manchester Club told them that “Hard Times are Mostly in the Mind.”
75 Years Ago – 1946
The Orthodox Congregational Church announces today that Rev. William H. Britain of West Peabody has accepted an invitation of the Church to become their minister and is now occupying the Parsonage at 6 Church Street.
A goodly number were present at the meeting of the Parent-Teacher Association, at Price School Hall, to enjoy the color movies as presented by Frederick H. Pierce, principal of the Beverly High School.
60 Years Ago – 1961
Benjamin Stasiak, John Cullinane and William C. Brewer, Jr. were all elected to the Board of Selectman in the annual town election.
A new pack flag was presented to the Manchester Cub Scouts by the Seaside Firemen’s Club by Mr. Donald Doane, president of the club. Cubmaster Warren Campbell accepted on behalf of the Cub Scouts.
45 Years Ago – 1976
Mary Ann Dalton of Moses Hill will serve as Chairman of the 1976 Cancer Crusade in Manchester. Treasurer of the local fund raising drive will be Dee Aldrich of Old Essex Road.
Diana Lorenz, a sophomore center from Manchester, led the Cornell University women’s ice hockey team to a 14-4 season and two tournament championships.
30 Years Ago – 1991
The Manchester High School DECA Team swept the DECA State Career Development Conference at Sea Crest in Falmouth. Manchester brought home the most national qualifiers in the state for the fourth year in a row.
Miss Jane O’Brien and Mrs. Kathryn Greenslet were honored as Manchester’s employee and Volunteer of the Year.
15 Years Ago – 2006
On Sunday, March 26, the Boy Scouts of Manchester’s Troop 3 will be delivering the Annual Town Report to every home in Manchester, one of their annual service projects.
The Manchester Essex DECA team had phenomenal success at the 47th annual Massachusetts Career Development Conference with 14 Manchester Essex students qualifying to attend the International Career Development Conference.