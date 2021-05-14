90 Years Ago – 1931
Members of the Harmony Guild presented a three-act comedy drama “Chintz Cottage” before a capacity crowd at Town Hall. Mrs. S.S. Crocker directed the play and did a splendid job.
Elizabeth Capello of Forest Street and John Enos of West Roxbury were united in marriage on Sunday at Sacred Heart Church.
75 Years Ago – 1946
Franklin G. Diggdon of Pine Street, after 20 years of faithful service at The Cricket Press, Inc., has left to take a permanent job at the Manchester Fire Department as a driver.
Radio Technician Third Class Anthony P. Demarkis of 37 Beach Street, recently spent an 11-day furlough in Baguio, Luzon, summer capitol and playground of the Philippines, as a guest of Camp John Hay’s recreation center.
60 Years Ago – 1961
Over 100 boys and girls were in attendance at the annual Bowling Party sponsored by the Manchester Athletic Association on Saturday afternoon at the Legion Hall.
Story High knocked over Ipswich High 7-4 on a three-run homer by Elliott Crocker and Dick Theriault’s stout hurling performance.
45 Years Ago – 1976
A total of 48 percent or 1711 of the 3,575 eligible voters returned John Gilmore, David Crosby and Louis Barrier to the Board of Selectman. Richard Southgate defeated incumbent E. Ray Kelley for the Town Moderator spot.
Officer David B. Metrano of the Manchester Police Department graduated with the 62nd Municipal Police Officers Training Class from the Mass. State Police Academy in Framingham.
30 Years Ago – 1991
Scott Lucas, owner of Seaside Cycle, was chosen as this year’s recipient of the Manchester Division of the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce Small Businessman of the Year Award.
The Girl Scouts of Manchester were the volunteers for the Recycling Day at Memorial School. As a result of the cans collected the Girl Scouts made a donation of $200 to the Manchester Fund to Prevent Homelessness.
15 Years Ago – 2006
This Saturday, May 13th, the Manchester Community Center’s third Annual Community Cleanup will take place. We are anticipating another great day and we want you to join us! The beaches, parks and roadsides are all in desperate need of our help.
Cultural engagement through African Drumming was the goal for the week when Michael Wingfield was the Artist in residence at Memorial School.