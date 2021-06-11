90 Years Ago – 1931
Mrs. William Hodgdon was elected president of the Parent-Teacher Association at the annual meeting held at the Price School. A feature of the evening was the annual exhibit of the work of the school pupils for the year.
Dorothy Sjorland was among the graduating class at the Boston University’s Sargent School of Physical Education.
75 Years Ago – 1946
John F. Marshall, EM 1/c, U.S., and Robert L. Marshall, F 1/c, U.S.N., the sons of Mr. and Mrs. John S. Marshall are serving their country.
Robert Madruga, 23, of Gloucester, has entered the employ of the Butler Oil Co.
60 Years Ago – 1961
Manchester paid a deserved tribute to her soldier and sailor dead of all wars on Memorial Day. Rev. J. Connell delivered the keynote address.
Two Manchester residents were rescued from their over-turned boat on Tuesday afternoon by helicopter from the Salem Coast Guard station. George Easton and his cousin Hilary Dombrowski of 321 Summer Street were plucked from the waters of Singing Beach after being spotted by lifeguard, Ron Pasek.
45 Years Ago – 1976
Alex Nahatis, Jason Brown and Bob Hopkins have been selected to represent Manchester High at Boys State this year. Jerry Noonan was selected as an alternate.
Troop #3 announced that it may have to cut its enrollment because of a lack of volunteer help.
30 Years Ago – 1991
Miss Jane O’Brien, director of music at the Memorial School for 37 years, was honored with a retirement reception at the Parish Hall of Sacred Heart Church.
The Manchester Police Association has installed a Seat Belt Reminder sign at Memorial School. The sign was made and donated by local resident Ed French.
15 Years Ago – 2006
Manchester residents will soon have two opportunities to comment on each of the deep water liquified natural gas (LNG) terminals proposed off the coast of Cape Ann.
Another rainy forecast made it necessary to hold last Friday night’s MERHS graduation in the gym. However, even the threat of bad weather didn’t dampen the spirits of family, friends and graduates of the Class of 2006.