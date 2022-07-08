90 Years Ago – 1932
The Manchester branch of the American National Red Cross opened its fifth season of swimming and life-saving classes at Singing Beach, Tuesday, July 5. A brisk off-shore breeze for the past week has kept the water consistently cold, its lowest point being 42 degrees. Tuesday’s attendance totaled 57, a remarkably good beginning for the season.
Chief of Police Cooper reports that a set of false teeth were found by one of his officers on the Fourth and now await a claimant at the police station. Their owner has doubtless missed them by this time and the chief is anxious to restore them to their rightful owner before they bite someone.
75 Years Ago – 1947
The Board of Assessors on Monday last announced the 1947 tax rate of $33.60 per thousand, a jump of $6.60 over the 1946 rate of $27.00. The rate is figured on a valuation of $8,802,195.00 of which $7,703,315.00 is real estate and $1,098,880.00 personal property.
Several arrests were made over the Fourth weekend on charges of drunkenness. However, on a whole, Chief Andrews reports the Fourth was quite orderly and quiet. There were no serious traffic jams which speaks well for the efficient manner in which the local law enforcement officers handled the situation.
60 Years Ago – 1962
The first band concert was held last Sunday evening at Masconomo Park by the Gloucester-Manchester Musicians Concert band and was thoroughly enjoyed by the enthusiastic audience.
Manchester police will soon try out a radar device for checking the speed of autos. Chief L. Allan Andrews hopes to have the equipment over a five-day period and will probably utilize it on School and Pine Streets and along Route 127.
45 Years Ago – 1977
Hundreds of townspeople and visitors lined the streets of the town to view and enjoy the annual Fourth of July parade which featured several bands and many floats. Following the disbanding of the parade at Brook Street Playground, the bands put on a superb exhibition of precision marching and playing.
The yacht “Shearwater” arrived in Plymouth, England on Wednesday, July 6, a 23-day passage from Manchester. The “Shearwater” is captained by Thomas Walker of Windemere Park Extension, with crew: Nat Walker, Bill Martz, Mark Standley and Bill Lee.
30 Years Ago-1992
As of this writing, Wednesday morning, two Manchester High School teenagers were still listed as missing persons. Kate Goutal and Melita Picciotto were last heard from by Kate’s sister Rebecca, at about 5 p.m. Monday evening when the two girls called from North Station, according to information given by a Manchester police spokesperson.
The highlight of the first week of the eight-week Manchester Summer Playground Program was the Thursday, July 2 morning swim at Singing Beach. Seventy-nine youngsters were transported to and from the beach by school bus. Thanks to Tom Andrews for piloting the school bus.
15 Years Ago – 2007
Police Chief Glenn McKiel will assume his new duties in Manchester on July 23, 2007. The Board of Selectman will hold a swearing-in ceremony on Monday evening at 7 p.m. in Town Hall. The public is welcome to attend and to join the Board in welcoming Glenn and Deborah McKiel to our community.
The Board of Selectman have responded to the Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency request for comments on the Coolidge Common Manchester, LLC proposed 40B housing project at 601 Summer Street. We expect MassHousing will deem the project eligible. Once that approval is received, Coolidge Common will file an application for a Comprehensive Permit from the Board of Appeals.