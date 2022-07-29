Warm water during the past week has been welcomed by the Red Cross swimming and life-saving classes at Singing Beach. Unfortunately, however, unbidden guests-red jelly fish- have been a source of discomfort to some unlucky members who have been stung.
Bruce La Saine, who was custodian of the Burrage private car, is now in the lobster and boat renting business. He has purchased a Dodge beach wagon for delivery purposes.
75 Years Ago – 1947
Joanne Wielgorecki, Sandra Lear and Patsy Wade returned Saturday from Girl Scouts Camp Maude Eaton, Andover where they have been enjoying the past two weeks.
Power Fraser, Jr., smashed two fingers on his right hand on Tuesday while assisting in the pushing of a car. Fortunately, no bones were broken and his fingers are now on the mend.
60 Year Ago – 1962
The Manchester Youth Canteen record hops, held at the Memorial School Cafeteria on Saturday evenings, are growing in popularity, especially in the 14 through 16-year-old group who look forward to the weekly dances.
Thanks to the honesty of 13-year-old Keith Killam of Pleasant Street, a New Hampshire doctor still has his wallet, which contained a sizeable amount of money. Keith found the wallet and turned it over to the police, who, in turn notified the doctor that his money had been found.
45 Years Ago – 1977
Some 200 persons attended the annual outing of the Manchester Democratic Town Committee, at Tuck’s point last Saturday. The weather was excellent, and despite the lack of a clam bake, the turnout was excellent.
Myles Carroll, Singing Beach Caretaker, reported that the door was smashed at the bathhouse sometime during the night of July 20.
30 Years Ago – 1992
The residents of Old Essex Road and the streets off of it, reveled in their annual block party last Saturday under the most capable leadership of co-chairmen Don Towle and Joe Aiello. The residents and then guests had a real blast at their 13th annual block party.
Lorin Slade of Manchester will be traveling to Greenwood, Indiana to compete in the ASA National Softball Tournament as a member of the Andover Blues, August 5-9. The Blues, a 16 and under softball team will be representing New England in the tournament which will field 60 regional championship teams from across the country.
15 Years Ago – 2007
At a swearing in ceremony held Monday night, July 23, 2007 a new page in police department history was written as Glenn F. McKiel, took the oath of office to uphold the law and protect the citizens of Manchester-by-the-Sea as their new chief of police. McKiel made history by becoming the first chief hired from outside the town’s own police department.
The Trustees of Reservations is hosting a Sea Glass Program, at South Beach on Misery Island, August 4 at 1:30 p.m. Explore the shore for sea glass and pottery treasures as you uncover the mysterious history of misery Island.