90 Year Ago – 1932

August 22 will be the date for the Playground picnic at Tuck’s Point.  In the event of rain, the picnic will be held on August 24.  The program will consist of a baseball game, checker matches, quoits matches and novelty races.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.