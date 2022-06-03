90 Years Ago – 1932
The fire department was called out at 9:15 Memorial Day morning for a chimney fire in the house of Patrick Rudden on Bridge Street which was quenched without damage.
At the meeting of the Board of Selectman, Tuesday evening, a common victualer’s license with amusement license attached was issued to Bertha B. Burke, Beach Street, and a milk license to the Hamptden Creamery Company.
75 Years Ago – 1947
The Fourth of July Committee has been fortunate in securing a children’s fife and drum corps of 32 pieces to come here all day of the 4th. They will lead the parade, give three field exhibits and are trained for concert work and will give a concert in the evening. These children have won fame throughout the nation.
On Saturday evening the fire department had a fire brought right to their doors when a Ford sedan owned by Frank Favalora drove up with a fire in the upholstery of the rear seat. The department soon had the fire out and Mr. Favalora was able to continue on his way with only a small hole the result.
60 Years Ago – 1962
Peter Gavin, young son of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Gavin of Summer Street received a severe cut on his foot, when he stepped on a piece of glass, while playing at Tuck’s Point, Memorial Day. The child was taken to Dr. Greenslet, who found it necessary to take five stitches to close the wound.
The Manchester Hornets edged closer to their third straight baseball championship and their seventh straight athletic championship in the Cape Ann League as they downed Hamilton and Ipswich this week.
45 Years Ago – 1977
The Guidance Department at Manchester High School has a comfortable suite of three small offices and catalogue – filled waiting room carved out of what was formerly the school library. It has wall to wall carpeting and usually wall to wall people.
The annual Spring Sports Award Assembly was held before the entire school body on Wednesday morning of this week. The program was highlighted by the dedication of the 1977 Yearbook to Joseph M. Hyland, retiring Director of Athletics.
30 Years Ago – 1992
Our man from Hood has done it again. This time he has challenged the entire Lion’s Club of Manchester to a Red-White and Blue Pancake Ticket Sale Contest. The challenge: Bob Wilkinson will sell more breakfast tickets than the entire membership (minus him) put together. He will not use surrogates, personal sales only, they can use whoever they wish. Treasurer Rocco, who as you know has kissed Pope John’s ring, will be the sole judge.
On Saturday, June 6 from 9 a.m. – noon, Pack 30 will host a “Tailgate Yard Sale” at Memorial School. A $10.00 donation will get you a car or table space from which to sell your wares. Donations of items for the pack rummage table are welcome beginning at 8 a.m. There will be a bake sale, and inside space in the event of rain.
15 Years Ago – 2007
Photographer Michael Otis and model ship builder Thomas Nash invite you to a special exhibition of their work at the Manchester Historical Society, Friday evening, June 1. Entitled Boats and Coastal Images, the exhibit features a variety of stunning regional coastal landscape photographs and museum quality wooden ship models.
Josh Gates, son of Sonia and Lee Gates of Manchester, is the host of an upcoming six one-hour episode traveling reality series developed by the SCI FI Channel. Destination Truth is a weekly adventure that invites viewers along on one man’s search for the truth while investigating stories of the unexplained across the globe.