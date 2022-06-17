90 Years Ago - 1932
No person or firm or corporation shall maintain a piggery in the Town without first applying for permission and receiving the unanimous consent in writing of the Board of Selectman. Such permit if granted shall be subject to rules and regulations of the Board of Health.
The drought that has proven the worst that this section has had this early in the season for many years, was broken by a moderate rain, Monday continuing intermittently up to Tuesday evening. While it was not heavy, it did a powerful lot of good as practically all of it sank into the ground and revived parched gardens and badly burnt lawns that have never looked worse.
75 Years Ago – 1947
A buck deer was brought to safety Thursday morning by Gordon Abbott and two of his employees at the Manchester Marine Railway, Charles MacLarnan and Ned French when they took the animal from the water into their boat near Misery Island.
The town folks are cordially invited to attend a display of fireworks to be shown on Fourth of July evening at 9:30 p.m. at the Essex County Club. There will be parking facilities available. The Summer Street entrance will be closed from 6:30 p.m. until the conclusion of the fireworks display.
60 Years Ago – 1962
Thirty-nine young men and women, comprising the first class to graduate from Manchester High School, received their diplomas at impressive ceremonies held on Friday evening of last week in the school gymnasium.
Members of Boy Scout Troop 3 enjoyed an overnight camping trip at Vivian Field in Gloucester last weekend. The group left early Saturday morning and returned Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. The boys enjoyed outdoor cooking and games and worked on their merit badges.
45 Years Ago – 1977
At the Special Town Meeting held Monday night in Memorial School, the 366 voters in attendance gave overwhelming support to the construction of sewers in the Pleasant St., Pine St., Walker and Highwood Rd., areas. The estimated construction cost is $564,500., which will be 90 percent funded by state and federal funds.
Entries are pouring in at a rapid pace for Boston’s first annual Mayor’s Cup Regatta, to be held on Sunday, July 3, beginning at 10 a.m. Heading the list of entrants are Ted Stearns of Manchester and his 34-foot sloop Masconomo, designed by and originally owned by the late Skip Crocker, one of the area’s most highly-respected designers for more than 40 years. Roger Hallowell, of Manchester, is also an entrant.
30 Years Ago – 1992
The Visiting Nurse Association of North Shore Foundation, Inc. would like to thank and recognize the Manchester residents who raised more than $2,800 in pledges for VNA North Shore patients and families during our recent phonathon. The support these individuals provided, as well as the generosity of the Manchester Community, made this year’s efforts a great success.
The Manchester Arts Council is proud to report that Peggy Estey Joel, one of our members, has been recently made a Copley Society Artist. Plans are well underway for the Fifth Annual Arts Gala. The show will be open for public viewing on October 10, 11 and 12 at the Manchester Community Center.
15 Years Ago – 2007
Under sunny skies, and a cool breeze, the Class of 2007 from Manchester-Essex Regional High School came together again one last time on Hyland Field for commencement ceremonies on Friday, June 8, 2007. The 98 graduates marched onto the field following two bagpipers, Superintendent Patricia Foley, Assistant Superintendent Thomas Foley, School Committee Chairwoman Susan Beckmann, Principal James Lee and Assistant Principal Paul Murphy.
Michelle Baer, Director of Education for the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113 Manchester, is pleased to announce that this year’s representatives to Girls State Orientation will be Stephanie Colbert and Alexandra Curatolo. Stephanie and Alexandra were chosen by the faculty, guidance department and the Principal at MERHS.