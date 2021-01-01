WHAT WAS HAPPENING IN MANCHESTER JANUARY 1
90 Years Ago – 1931
Nearly 300 of the children of the public schools were entertained by the Arbella Girls, at their annual Christmas party at Horticultural Hall.
A group of some 25 carolers, old and young, from the Congregational Church, brought good cheer to some 40 of the shut-ins in all sections of the Town. The party was conveyed by private automobiles.
75 Years Ago – 1946
The political pot remains in the simmering stage, but two more papers taken out, both for the office of Selectman, Richard Gerrara and Jacob Greenberg, two veterans of World War II, who have, but recently returned home.
A group of boys, representing the Manchester Club, journeyed to Rockport on Christmas evening, to meet the Rockport Town team on the basketball floor, with Manchester winning the game 36-25.
60 Years Ago – 1961
Attorney Thomas G. Howarth, on behalf of the Board of Selectman, filed with Salem Superior Court, a Bill of Complaint from the inhabitants of the Town of Manchester on the alleged violation of Zoning-By-Laws by Edgar Phillips of Crafts Court, regarding his mobile home trailer.
Babson’s Business Financial Forecast for 1961 is pessimistic, seeing trouble in other parts of the world.
45 Years Ago – 1976
The United States Postal Department announced rate increases. It will cost .13 for the first ounce of a first-class piece.
Manchester resident Phil Neary wrote home about life in Iran, noting that there are many interesting things to see, but perhaps the real charm is a culture as old as the Orient with a liberal sprinkling of western ways.
30 Year Ago – 1991
Rev. William H. Brittain, husband of Katherine (Kolhonen) Brittain died in the Pilgrim Rehabilitation House at the age of 78.
As a result of a generous contribution from an anonymous donor the preservation of some of the town’s oldest documents has begun. The first volume has just been returned after having been in restoration for ten months by the Northeast Document Conservation Center in Andover, MA.
15 Years Ago – 2006
Manchester-by-the-Sea Parks & Recreation Department is proud to announce the launching of our new website. You can locate us by entering RecByTheSea.com into your internet browser.
More e-services than ever will be available in the new year for Massachusetts’ taxpayers and tax preparers including a newly redesigned IRS.gov, improved online tools and enhanced electronic services the Internal Revenue Service said today.
WHAT WAS HAPPENING IN ESSEX JANUARY 1
115 Years Ago – 1906
Tree Warden Fuller, with his men is going about town this week collecting and burning the branches from trees from which moths have been destroyed. All the trees by the roadside and all along the streets from the Gloucester to Hamilton lines have been gone over and nests removed. They are now clearing up and burning the remnants.
90 Years Ago – 1931
The Christmas festival was duly observed in Essex this year with programs of all the churches appropriate to the occasion. At the Congregational church Christmas Eve a tree was held for the children at the Sunday school where carols were sung by the children. At the conclusion of the program Santa Claus unloaded the Christmas tree giving each child a little gift.