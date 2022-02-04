90 Years Ago – 1932
The very unusual warm spell that prevailed all last week with almost summer temperatures was broken Sunday following a long hard rain on Friday when the weather changed to much lower temperatures accompanied with high Northwest winds that prevailed all day Sunday making travel exceedingly uncomfortable. Considerable damage was done breaking down branches of trees, etc.
Mrs. Bertram Floyd has been appointed to serve as one of the group aids at Beverly Hospital in its financing program.
75 Years Ago – 1947
Reports have been received by the four members of the Police department who took the examination for Sergeant and we are pleased to report that all passed the exam.
Philip Wogan of Summer Street has taken a position as student teacher at the Beverly High School. He will teach biology and chemistry, this being part of his training towards receiving his Masters degree.
60 Years Ago – 1962
Joseph W. Bulger, director of Civil Defense for the town of Manchester has announced that the engineering firm of Whitman & Howard, Inc., of Boston, will start the second phase of work under the National Fallout Shelter Survey program within the next few weeks.
The Fire Department was called out Sunday afternoon for a fire in the rear seat and trunk of an automobile that was stopped at the intersection of Norwood Avenue and Washington Streets.
45 Years Ago – 1977
The Manchester Police Department was the recipient of a Realistic TRC-55 Citizens Band base radio this week, a gift to the department from the Manchester Police Association. The local police will be monitoring Channel 9, the national emergency channel set up by the Federal Communications Commission.
High School custodian Lee Marshall reported to police that mirrors on two of the school buses at Memorial School and two buses at the high school had been broken by vandals over the weekend. The report was made at 10:20 a.m. Sunday. Police are investigating.
30 Years Ago – 1992
Manchester Police and D.A.R.E. officer Joseph Aiello was voted Employee of the Year, and Board of Registrar volunteer Helen Mitchell was voted Volunteer of the Year.
Friday’s award presentation at the Sheraton Inn in Lowell brought Manchester DECA students to the stage in every category! Out of 13 categories, Manchester won first place in 11. The team also won 10 second place and 7 third place trophies. Nine additional students placed in the fourth and fifth place qualifying 37 students to attend the state level of competition in March.
15 Years Ago – 2007
“Our House” is headed to Baton Rouge, Louisiana and participants are needed to complete the construction site. During the two- week period of April 23 to May 5 Habitat for Humanity has scheduled a building blitz, “Our House” will be part of this build. The Blitz enlists 300 volunteers to build 12 houses for 12 hurricane-affected families.
Concerned citizens have put forth an alternative plan for construction of the tennis courts in front of Memorial School by revisiting the original Brook Street site and adding one new court to the two existing courts.