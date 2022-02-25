90 Years Ago – 1932
Town Hall was filled to its fullest capacity Thursday evening of last week for the annual prize speaking contest by the pupils of the Story High School and to say that all acquitted themselves finely would scarcely due full credit as the contestants did a much better than average performance and the judges had an exceedingly hard proposition on their hand to decide each case on its merits.
Beginning this year tags will be issued by the Town Clerk when dog licenses are paid. Anyone paying their license before April 1, 1932 and whose present license number is below 200 will be given the same number as they now have; otherwise, new numbers will be issued.
75 Years Ago – 1947
The much-anticipated Sports Night, held under the auspices of Sacred Heart Church Holy Name Society, proved a huge success, there being over 200 present at Town Hall last Thursday evening to enjoy the motion pictures and the talks given by “Bump” Hadley, former Yankee pitcher and Rev. George Kerr, former B.C. football star.
Once again, the league leading Bees picked up four points, this time the Firemen were the victims. “Ben” Burgess paced his team to their victory by rolling a 299 total. He was closely followed for top honors by Eddie Burgess who carded 298. Rolling high for the Fireman was Mark Forward with 270.
60 Years Ago – 1962
Robert J. Cook, Manchester, has been appointed audit and list chairman for the Boston Council Boy Scouts of America’s annual sustaining Membership Enrollment, according to an announcement by General Chairman Lawrence B. Gilman, vice-president of the John Hancock Mutual Life Insurance Company.
About 20 residents of the Cove section met with the Board of Selectman on Tuesday evening to protest the contents of Article 30 of the warrant for the annual meeting. This article calls for an appropriation of $7,500.00 to erect a building containing toilet facilities and a lifeguard room on land owned by the town adjacent to White Beach. Chairman Benjamin Stasiak told the group that the article had been inserted in the Warrant by the Selectman because of many requests for such facilities by users of the beach.
45 Years Ago – 1977
Joanne Twombly was recently elected President of the Manchester Athletic Association. She has effectively served the M.A.A. in past years as vice-president, president and past commissioner of both baseball and softball.
Barry L. Aldrich, son of Dr. and Mrs. Russell F. Aldrich, Jr. of Old Essex Road, has been named to the Dean’s List as a result of his scholarship standing during the first semester of the 1976-77 college year. Barry attained a quality point ration of 4.0, receiving a straight “A” average for the semester.
30 Years Ago – 1992
The Manchester Debate Team recently returned from its London trip to participate in the World Schools Debating Championships, held throughout London from February 6-16.
The Manchester High School Lady Hornet Hoopsters dropped a heartbreaker to Trinity Catholic of Newton at Wakefield High School Sunday night and were eliminated from further play in the MIAA Tournament. The final score was 45-35.
15 Years Ago – 2007
An untimely water main break occurred on Summer Street in the downtown area, on Wednesday, February 14 during the town’s first snowstorm of the year. DPW crews completed the necessary
Repair project several hours later that day.
After hundreds of hours of planning, collating, driving and delivering, the Family Disaster Plan packets and bird flu information have been delivered and house numbers have been assessed thanks to the help of dozens of Troop 3 Boy Scouts, parents and volunteers.