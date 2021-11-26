115 Years Ago – 1906
Clarence S. Perkins, the accommodating and obliging assistant at the post office is taking a vacation this week and is spending time visiting friends in neighboring towns. He spent Tuesday in Manchester. It is hard to persuade “Cad” that pleasure is sometimes as necessary as a faithful attendance to duty.
90 Years Ago – 1931
A large delegation from the local Grange are planning to attend the 20th anniversary of Chebacco Pamona at the Community House in Hamilton this evening. There will be a caterer’s banquet to be followed by an entertainment program.