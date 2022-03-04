115 Years Ago – 1917
Following the thaw and rain on Friday of last week the streets were in a very dangerous condition, keeping on the feet being almost impossible. Sunday was fair and colder, Monday brought warmer weather, rain beginning early in the day continuing until late at night, leaving bare ground Tuesday with temperatures of 46 above in early morning.
90 Years Ago – 1932
An interesting George Washington program was carried out by the Grange Wednesday evening of last week when stories were read of some of the outstanding events in Washington’s life, which were instructive and entertaining.