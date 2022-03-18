115 Years Ago – 1917
The Lookout man in the Gloucester Daily Times has an article taken from the Boston Transcript regarding the old pulpits, 4 of which have been used in the Congregational church which was built in 1792 all of which are in existence today.
90 Years Ago – 1932
On Monday the annual election of officers was held with the result that a change was made in the head of the ticket, C. Nelson Hardy, being the new man on the board to succeed Joseph H. Goodhue, Lester Tompkins and Nathaniel Quint were returned to the board by large majorities. The total vote cast was 551.