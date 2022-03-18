90 Years Ago – 1932

The thermometer took a nosedive the first of the week and touched 11 above zero Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning it had warmed up but three degrees. It has been the coldest mid- March week that has been experienced for several years, not only has the temperature ranged unusually low but for several days a high wind prevailed that chilled one to the marrow, the one redeeming feature being that no snow has accompanied the cold wave.