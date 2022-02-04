115 Years Ago – 1917
Ice yachting and skating on Chebacco Pond were spoiled by the light snow of Sunday and not as many as usual were spending the weekend at their cottages. Most of the ice houses are now filled with ice of a good quality.
90 Years Ago – 1932
The annual roll call and supper of the Congregational church Thursday evening of last week was a very pleasant affair as usual and was well attended. The reports of the several officers and committees were heard and acted upon all of which were most satisfactory and showed the society to be in a very satisfactory condition.