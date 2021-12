90 Years Ago – 1931

Quite a flurry of excitement breezed through the town Friday morning when it was announced that a gang of alleged rum runners had been apprehended at the Cove and a cache of liquors uncovered near White Beach and several men taken into custody.

The moth gang started work this week cutting a wide path through the woods on the boundary lines between Manchester and adjoining towns, this serving the double purpose of allowing freer access in distinguishing the boundaries and also as a fire stop, which has been needed much in controlling the forest fires.