90 Years Ago – 1931
Quite a flurry of excitement breezed through the town Friday morning when it was announced that a gang of alleged rum runners had been apprehended at the Cove and a cache of liquors uncovered near White Beach and several men taken into custody.
The moth gang started work this week cutting a wide path through the woods on the boundary lines between Manchester and adjoining towns, this serving the double purpose of allowing freer access in distinguishing the boundaries and also as a fire stop, which has been needed much in controlling the forest fires.
75 Years Ago – 1946
John Mario Nataloni, son of Mr. and Mrs. A. Nataloni of Villa Crest, Bridge Street was commissioned a Lieutenant in the Army of the United States Monday, upon successful completion of the Officer Candidate Course at the Infantry School at Fort Benning, Georgia.
With consistent rolling the league leading Bees established a new high three string total record of 1373. By so doing, they took four points from the Giants. Francis Bailey led the Bees in their conquest with a 282, while Roland Brooks rolled high for the losers.
60 Years Ago – 1961
Road construction work is now in progress on Summer Street and motorists using this street are cautioned to drive slowly through the construction areas. There will be delays through these areas because of the necessity of restricting travel to one way or to permit men and equipment to work.
Residents of the Moses Hill area, the Manchester Board of Selectman and Representative George L. Allen have all taken steps in an attempt to prevent the State Department of Public Works from erecting a maintenance garage near the entrance to the Moses Hill development, off Pine Street.
45 Years Ago – 1976
Manchester’s Debate Team had its best outing of the year at the Barrington, R.I., High School Debate Tournament on December 3 and 4. Competing against teams from New York and the New England states the four-person team of Felicia Clark, Nancy Nieberle, Sally Triebs and Debbie Levine won the first-place trophy with an outstanding record of 11 wins and one loss.
Alfred Rossi and Fred Hoysradt were awarded their Boy Scout Life Rank at impressive ceremonies held last Tuesday evening in the Congregational Chapel. Scoutmaster Gene Richardson began the Court of Honor, to which parents and friends of the scouters were invited, with a salute to the flag and the pledge of allegiance.
30 Years Ago – 1991
Hooper’s Market at 6 School Street is the first merchant in town to offer a nickel back on your bill if you bring in your own canvas or string bag or reuse your Hooper’s bag to carry home you purchases. Now it makes even more sense to get that old tote bag out of the closet and into the car.
Soon Manchester-by-the-Sea residents will not be the only ones with the three-digit 526 exchange. On December 15 New England Telephone will activate the 526 exchange code in downtown Boston, which is in the 617 area code, to keep up with the area’s growing telecommunication needs.
15 Years Ago- 2006
Looking for the ideal holiday gift? Then look no further than the now selling Manchester Then and Now – the new photo pictorial just published by the Manchester Historical Society. Based on the Society’s popular summer exhibit the 88-paged soft covered book features wonderful vintage photographs of town landmarks alongside the same scene taken by contemporary photographers. Carefully researched text accompanies each pairing of photos.
The town common was a festive place on Sunday, December 3 after the Women’s Club sponsored holiday concert and tree lighting. The tree is adorned this year with new lights that have been purchased by the Women’s Club with the help of many businesses and residents donating to the Buy-a-Bulb program.