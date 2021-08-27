90 Years Ago – 1931
The Board of Assessors announced that the tax rate for the ensuing year would be $18.70 per thousand, a jump of $1.50 over last year’s rates.
A highlight of the week’s entertainment was the annual Lawn Party of the Sacred Heart Church held Saturday on the church grounds.
75 Years Ago – 1946
An exhibit of hooked rugs was displayed at the Manchester Historical Society Hall this week under the direction of the Curator, Mrs. William Fraser, and the Assistant Curator, Mrs. Wallace Day.
Some 150 children attended the annual playground picnic at Tuck’s Point and once again it proved to be the highlight of the season as youngsters had a day of fun and activity.
60 years Ago – 1961
John C. Burke, a native of this town, was named Associate Editor of the Beverly Evening Times.
Darlene Hard, the nation’s #1 tennis player and ranked second in the world heads a list of distinguished greats competing this week in the annual Ladies Invitational Tournament at the Essex County Club.
45 Years Ago – 1976
Troop #3’s annual week of wilderness camping at Indian Pond, Camp Waskeche took place with 16 scouts earning 49 merit badges.
Sonya Hamlin, hostess of the Sonya Hamlin show on WBZ-TV will be the guest speaker when the Manchester League of Women Voter’s sponsors “Talk to the Towns” on the State Equal Rights Amendment in late September.
30 Years Ago – 1991
Hurricane Bob, which was to rival the likes of the 1954 storm, Hurricane Carol, spared Manchester any real damage, the eye of which passed directly over Cape Ann. The worst area to be hit was Coolidge Point where numerous trees came down in one area.
Hundreds of residents brought a combined total of 27.76 tons of newspapers to the monthly recycling drives in July and August. The P.T.O. and Boy Scout Troop 3 were the volunteers helping with the program.
15 Years Ago – 2006
On June 17, The Friends of Manchester Trees held their annual member meeting at the glorious home of Frannie Colburn. Fate must have led us to ask Mrs. Colburn for the use of her “Searock” estate as it turned out that the very first annual meeting of the FOMT was held there 30 years ago.
The Board of Selectman is seeking volunteers interested in serving on Town boards and committees, experiences helpful but not mandatory.