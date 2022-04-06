90 Years Ago - 1932
The regular meeting of the Manchester Historical Society was held Wednesday evening at the home of Major and Mrs. R. C. Allen on Vine Street and was well attended. Mrs. Allen received her guests very graciously, dressed in Colonial costume of the Marsh Washington period.
Superintendent of Streets, George R. Dean has started spring cleaning, putting on a large gang of men Monday morning cleaning the streets and sides of the roads and has done a good job on the parking space in the rear of town hall, which has been put in fine shape and the many small holes in the driveways filled in with tar macadam.
75 Years Ago – 1947
Philip, Lewis and Richard Wogan, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene F. Wogan of Summer Street, all veterans of World War II, have announced the formation of The Wogan Lawn Service. This organizations specializes in turf culture of all kinds and boasts the very latest in equipment.
Work is progressing rapidly at the standpipe and another two weeks should see the job finished, according to Foreman James Threet. The preliminary work of chipping and sandblasting the structure has been completed and the wire mesh has been put on. This leaves the work of putting on the cement which work is now in progress. About 1500 square feet of the tower is covered each day with cement, the foundation coat now going on. The final or flash coat will then be put on which consists of from ¼ to ½ inch of cement which will give the standpipe a smooth finish.
60 Years Ago – 1962
Midshipman First Class Daniel A. Curran, son of Mrs. Bertha E. Curran of 112 School St., has been named by the superintendent of the US Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD, as Platoon Ensign in the 3,800 – man brigade of midshipmen.
The bells of Manchester will join those of the rest of the nation on Patriots’ Day, April 19, as a declaration of Americans unity of purpose. Commander Silva of the American Legion here has announced the bells will ring for four minutes stating at 1 p.m.
45 Years Ago – 1977
The deadline for filing nomination papers with the Board of Registrars, Monday at 5 p.m. saw a full slate of candidates for Town offices for the Annual Election in May.
The Selectman announced that the Highway Department will conduct the annual spring clean-up on Tuesday, April 19, through Thursday, April 21. No trees or brush will be picked up, leaves must be in plastic bags or other containers and large items for the pickup include anything that can be handled by two men not usually taken by the rubbish contractor.
30 Years Ago – 1992
The Ninth Annual Five-Mile Chamber Challenge Road Race through scenic Manchester-by-the-Sea will be held on Saturday, May 9, to benefit the American Red Cross. Presented each year by the Manchester Division of the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, the race will begin at 11 a.m. from the campus of the Memorial School.
Bicyclists of all ages and abilities are invited to dust off their bikes and ride for clean air on Sunday, May 3. The Cape Ann Challenge is expected to attract about 300 riders and will benefit the American Lung Association’s fight for clean air. Volunteers will make this a carefree and fun day by staffing rest stops, supplying mechanical support, and cheering cyclists along the scenic roads of Cape Ann.
15 Years Ago – 2007
The Manchester Coastal Stream Team Essex County Greenbelt Association and many other local organizations are joining the Manchester-Essex Conservation Trust in sponsoring an Earth Day Fair on Saturday, April 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cox Reservation in Essex.
The Essex Bay Sailing Club is preparing for its eighth season of its summer sailing program at Conomo Point in Essex. The sailing club was founded in 1999 to encourage children to learn how to sail.