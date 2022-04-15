90 Years Ago – 1932
A rather peculiar accident was noted opposite the Post Office Saturday afternoon when a car coming out of the yard of Standley’s Garage crashed the fence at the lower end of the Cheever lot tearing down about 12 feet of fence, fortunately, no personal injury being done.
Last Sunday was one of the most disagreeable days of the spring or, in fact, of the winter. The landscape in the early morning presented a decidedly wintry aspect the ground being covered with a thin blanket of snow and a cold northwest wind was blowing of almost gale proportions which kept most people indoors all day.
75 Years Ago – 1947
A full nine-inning practice baseball game was held by Coach Tyke Needham Sunday at the Playground to give his charges a better chance to show themselves in all departments of the game. It also enables he and Coach Flately an opportunity to watch the men under actual competition.
Four columns of popular funnies will be found in each issue of the Cricket, an added feature. These funnies will be found on page two and includes such strips as “Nancy”, “Mutt and Jeff”, “Regular Fellers”, and “Virgil”.
60 Years Ago – 1962
Austin Olney of Old Neck Road was elected President of the Manchester Nursing Service, Inc., at the annual meeting of that organization held on Thursday evening, April 2, at the Memorial School.
The Manchester High School Players did an outstanding job of presenting the hilarious comedy, “Sixteen in August”, before a capacity audience on Friday evening at the Memorial School auditorium.
45 Years Ago – 1977
With the annual Town Meeting less than a month away, the Manchester School Committee would like to remind interested citizens of its scheduled Open Hearing to discuss the 1977-78 School Department Budget. The 2.1-million-dollar budget, closely scrutinized by representatives of the Finance Committee during budget deliberations, was recently reviewed with the entire FinCom.
A 22-year-old Gloucester resident was arrested last Thursday night and charged with eight different offenses. Mark T. Brophy was charged with the following: arson of a motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle, burglary of a residence, larceny from a building, receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of dangerous weapons (a dagger and a splitting maul), using a motor vehicle without authority and breaking glass in a building.
30 Years Ago – 1992
An estimated 100 relatives, friends and fellow scouts were present last Sunday, April 12 to witness the impressive ceremony which bestowed upon Michael J. Powers and John B. Wiedenmann the coveted rank of Eagle Scout. This is the highest rank a boy can earn in the scouting program.
The Manchester Boys’ Tennis Team has started the season off with two strong wins. The first over Hamilton-Wenham, winning 4-1 and the second over Rockport, winning 5-0.
15 Years Ago – 2007
Sunday and Monday’s nor’easter left the beaches and low-lands of Manchester in a bit of a mess. Powerful winds, gusting to 60 m.p.h. combined with strong tidal surges, crashed into open beaches and reinforcement wall all along the coast as if they were not there, sending sand and rocky debris onto roads and private property.
After more than two hours of discussion, with approximately 100 residents in attendance, the Planning Board voted unanimously to issue a special permit to the Manchester Essex Regional School District to install six lights at the Brook Street Field.