115 Years Ago – 1917

Tuesday morning on of the coldest of the winter with snow to the depth of four or five inches was a very discouraging prospect to farmers and those otherwise engaged in outdoor work, although the sun was shining brightly the outlook reminded one who can remember as far back as into the 60’s of an April snow storm requiring an entire day to clear paths on one long street sufficiently for travel, the men employed suffering from blistered faces caused by the sun and snow.