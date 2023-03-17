Jeremiah Lee

Jeremiah Lee, brilliant son of Manchester’s Samuel Lee and who with his father reached astonishing heights of success, in a portrait commissioned in 1766. (Photo: Manchester Historical Society)

In April 1743, “Samuel Lee Esq. of Manchester,” a 49-year-old widower, purchased a house on Marblehead’s Training Field Hill.  

Robert Booth is director and curator of the Manchester Historical Museum.  His columns on noteworthy stories from Manchester’s history is a regular feature in the Cricket.