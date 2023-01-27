Sea Serpent

Sole Survivor. In 1817, Joseph Lee of Manchester made this sketch of the sea serpent as seen close-up in the waters off Kettle Cove. The only picture by an eyewitness that has survived, it is held in the collection of the Manchester Historical Museum. The sea serpent, about 100 feet long, was a common sight in the waters of Cape Ann in the summer of 1817.  

It was no hoax, and no hallucination; it was real, as many local mariners and observers could attest.  A boatload of Marbleheaders, armed with pistols and harpoons, got pretty close; but of the many who tried to approach the serpent, no one got a better look than Joseph Lee, a Manchester mariner.

Like many others, Joseph attested in writing to his observations.  