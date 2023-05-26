MHM Privateer 8 Washington

From this front door at 8 Washington Street, Dr. Joseph Whipple bade farewell to his young children and pregnant wife Eunice and went off to Gloucester to go privateering at the head of a band of Manchester men. (Courtesy photo)

After the Revolution began at Lexington and Concord in April, 1775, the war for independence went on for eight long years.  The land battles were fought in other colonies; but the war at sea was carried on largely from the ports of New England, notably from Salem, Boston, Portsmouth, and Newburyport.  For seafaring men and boys, the fishermen and merchant mariners who made up most of the male inhabitants of Cape Ann, their usual livelihoods had been shut down, so privateering was the way forward.  At first, the rebelling united colonies had no navy at all; then a few battleships were built by order of the Continental Congress; but the main naval force throughout the war was made up of the relatively small vessels—fishing schooners and freighters and, later, captured (former) British merchant vessels—that were fitted by their owners with deck cannon and rail-mounted swivel guns and sent out as licensed privateers to prey on relatively defenseless enemy merchant shipping. 

Among the military leaders of the town was its physician, Dr.  Joseph Whipple, the father of several young children, all residing at now-8 Washington Street (then called High Street).  In July 1777, 19 Manchester men and boys—including Doctor Whipple, bidding farewell to his pregnant wife Eunice—joined a large crew on board the privateer brig “Gloucester.” They had good success at first, capturing two British vessels which arrived in port as prizes; but then came silence.  The silence persisted, and dread set in, and then despondency visited the towns of Cape Ann, for the “Gloucester” never returned—she had gone to the bottom with all on board.

