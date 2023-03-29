MHM_Mill Prison

Mill Prison, where privateer John Lee and his men were held in Plymouth, England, after their capture by the men of an English frigate

 

This article, and some to follow, will look at the adventures of Manchester men during the Revolutionary War (1775-1783), as it was fought at sea.  There was no U.S. navy, but there was privateering, a time-honored method of creating a seagoing fighting force.  The rebel government set up a court system under which private armed warships could be registered and their officers held accountable for their actions in preying on enemy merchant shipping.  Little Manchester produced extremely capable and brave men who entered wholeheartedly into this hazardous method of damaging the enemy and earning money (sometimes lots of it) in the sale of captured “prizes” and their cargoes. 

MHM Privateer Ship

American privateer brigantine attacking an armed British merchant vessel 

AFTER THE BOSTON MASSACRE of March 1770, Massachusetts turned openly hostile to the British authorities, and the clouds of war gathered on the horizon. Manchester was a thoroughly rebel village—not one man remained loyal to the King.  In May 1774, a town meeting affirmed Boston’s call for independence. John Lee Jr., Andrew Marsters, and Andrew Woodbury were chosen representatives to the upcoming Essex County Congress of liberty-men, and the latter was elected to the rebel legislature.  A nine-man Committee of Correspondence communicated with rebel leaders in other towns.