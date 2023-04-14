This article is a continuation of a multipart story introduced on March 31 of Manchester’s Capt. John Lee, Jr.  This week we pick up Lee’s story as he was a wartime prisoner during the American Revolution.

Capt. John Lee Jr., 40, a captured privateer commander, was badly mistreated while in prison in England for nearly two years starting in 1778 (from Mill Prison in Plymouth he was transferred to Forton Prison near Portsmouth).  

Historian and author Robert Booth is curator and museum director of the Manchester Historical Museum, and regular contributor on local history for the Cricket.