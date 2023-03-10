Antique Drain Lines Under Winthrop Field

Last week’s edition of the Cricket included an update on Winthrop Field on the corner of Bridge Street and Jersey Lane that was donated to the town in 1976 for open space and recreation. The Winthrop Committee shared details from 1896 when the Winthrop family constructed a series of underground clay drain lines in the field, eventually running out to Whittier’s Cove. This year, using funds awarded by the Manchester Community Preservation Committee and the Clara Winthrop Charitable Trust, the committee has been working with Jeffrey’s Creek to replace one blocked drain line and to rebuild one of the failed manholes on the western side of the field. Here’s a look at some of the drain lines. (Photo: Mike Chapman)