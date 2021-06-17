Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, JUNE 7

8:51 a.m.  Route 128SB motor vehicle vs. deer, motor vehicle able to leave.

9:26 a.m.  Beach St., possible oil in the water, pollen in the water.

1:57 p.m.  Summer St., fall with bleeding, patient refusal.

5:35 p.m.  Raymond St., male seizing, transported to hospital.

TUESDAY, JUNE 8

4:15 a.m.  Forest St., erratic operation, loud noise, area checked negative findings.

8:11 a.m.  Forest St., mailbox and mirror knocked down, information taken.

9:40 a.m.  Tappan St., stomach illness, transported to hospital.

10:54 a.m.  Woodcrest Rd., fall with possible broken arm, transported to hospital.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9

9:00 a.m.  School St., speeding, verbal warning.

1:00 p.m.  Mill St., snapping turtle at door, Animal Control Officer notified.

2:40 p.m.  Lincoln St., female fell, transported to hospital.

11:08 p.m.  Union St., stop sign violation, written warning.

THURSDAY, JUNE 10

11:04 a.m.  Central St., lost cat reported, information taken.

12:02 p.m.  Gloucester, boards in road, Gloucester Police Department notified.

1:04 p.m.  Central St., found wallet, logged.

4:20 p.m.  Bennett St., fall, transported to hospital.

6:23 p.m.  Spy Rock Hill, unresponsive female, transported to hospital.

FRIDAY, JUNE 11

8:39 a.m.  Brook St., wires down, no issues.

10:29 a.m.  Boardman Ave., car in the water, Mass State Police to handle.

1:32 p.m.  Ledgewood Rd., fall with head strike, transported to hospital.

10:32 p.m.  Brook St., kids tipping over porta potties, negative findings.

SATURDAY, JUNE 12

9:23 a.m.  School St., speeding violation, written warning.

3:08 p.m.  Newport Park Rd., minor motor vehicle accident, information exchanged.

8:38 p.m.  Masconomo St., Iphone turned in, logged.

SUNDAY, JUNE 13

3:35 a.m.  Bridge St., lift assist requested, completed.

12:49 p.m.  Masconomo St., expired registration, renewed roadside.

1:08 p.m.  North St., possible stroke, transported to hospital.

2:02 p.m.  Beach St., minor motor vehicle accident, papers exchanged.

7:22 p.m.  Beach St., broken down jet ski, given numbers for tow.

 

