115 Years Ago – 1907

Quite a large picnic was held at Centennial Grove Saturday.  Only a few days more and this popular resort will have closed after another successful season and the management will be getting things in readiness for the winter when if the ice is thick enough, boating will be in order and the locality will be a busier place than in summer.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.